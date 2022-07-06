Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

