Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000.

SCZ opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

