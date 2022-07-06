Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,308 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,966,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,305,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after acquiring an additional 118,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,248,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLI opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

