Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 333 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

