Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 508,841 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,480,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

