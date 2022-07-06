Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 629 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

Shares of AWAY opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

