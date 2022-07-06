Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.81. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

