Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHE opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.03. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $176.96 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

