Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

