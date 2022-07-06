Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 3.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.98. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

