Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 830 to GBX 780. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Land Securities Group traded as low as GBX 643.60 ($7.79) and last traded at GBX 644.20 ($7.80), with a volume of 430938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 653.80 ($7.92).

LAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.50) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.90) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 830.71 ($10.06).

The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 732.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

