Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

