Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,660,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,891,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,201,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after buying an additional 154,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

