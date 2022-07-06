Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Stock Price Up 5%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 12,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.
