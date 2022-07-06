Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Insider Mark Douglas Raban Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) insider Mark Douglas Raban acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($46,015.98).

Shares of LOOK stock opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Lookers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 53.59 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £289.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.33.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

