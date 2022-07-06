Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Insider Mark Douglas Raban Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) insider Mark Douglas Raban acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($46,015.98).
Shares of LOOK stock opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Lookers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 53.59 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £289.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.33.
