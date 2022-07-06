LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

