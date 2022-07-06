Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 106 to SEK 97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 252636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 85 to SEK 80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $991.10 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

About Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

