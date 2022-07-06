Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Magnite by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

