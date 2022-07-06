Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Trading 3% Higher

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 2,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,759 shares during the period. Main Thematic Innovation ETF accounts for 3.6% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
