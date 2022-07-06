Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,554.04.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

