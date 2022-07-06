Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Adam Councell Acquires 6,300 Shares of Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) insider Adam Councell acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 780 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £49,140 ($59,505.93).

MRL opened at GBX 760 ($9.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marlowe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730 ($8.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,094 ($13.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 843.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 882.06. The stock has a market cap of £728.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76,000.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

