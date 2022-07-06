Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

