McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.47. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

