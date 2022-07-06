McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 803 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 3.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 74,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 187,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

