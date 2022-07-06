McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $19.21 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $545.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.48 and a 200-day moving average of $568.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.