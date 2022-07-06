McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $31.17 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2,768.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,142 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 5.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

