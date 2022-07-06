McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $19,391,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $182.66 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.03 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day moving average is $213.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.09.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

