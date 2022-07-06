McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 14,651 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,651 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.