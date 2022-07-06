Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $464.60

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464.60 ($5.63) and last traded at GBX 464 ($5.62), with a volume of 583449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.20 ($5.49).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.66) to GBX 460 ($5.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,230.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

In other Mediclinic International news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £73,200 ($88,641.32).

Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

