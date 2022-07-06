Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Mimecast worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

