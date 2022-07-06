Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$25.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

MI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$14.38 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.94 and a 52 week high of C$25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.80.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

