MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 96.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

AMZN stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

