Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,982,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,029 shares of company stock worth $55,704,495 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

