Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC) Trading Up 0.2%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 9,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.