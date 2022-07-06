Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.47. 9,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 17,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

