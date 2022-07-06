Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 264 Average PT from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.20).

MONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.91) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 180.80 ($2.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £970.65 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.31. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 272 ($3.29).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

