MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock to $100.00. The company traded as low as $71.68 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 2954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after acquiring an additional 368,106 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

