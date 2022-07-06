MTY Food Group (MTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million.
Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$52.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49.
Several research firms have issued reports on MTY. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
