Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 9.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.53. 57,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,215,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $201,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,456.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 542,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 538,999 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $10,677,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $16,081,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

