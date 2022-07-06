Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 11.5%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 240,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 414,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

NCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Nevada Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$103.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

