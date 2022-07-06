Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 11.5%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 240,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 414,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
NCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Nevada Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$103.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.
About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
