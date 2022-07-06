New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.