Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Shares Down 0.3%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 4,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 81,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 284,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

