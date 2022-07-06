News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in News by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in News by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

