NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum Acquires 12,909 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEE stock opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 360,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.