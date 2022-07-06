NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

