NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.