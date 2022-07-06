Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 98,656 Shares

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 98,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,882.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $292,210.96.

Shares of NDLS opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.26 million, a PE ratio of -248.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.