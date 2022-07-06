Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nordea Bank Abp traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 302879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

NRDBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($11.15) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.60 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.88) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

