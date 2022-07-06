Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NRIM stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $234.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John C. Swalling bought 600 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $196,414 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp (Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.