Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.